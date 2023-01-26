Head-To-Head Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and General American Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of General American Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of General American Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and General American Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.56 $192.43 million $0.88 17.50 General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and General American Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than General American Investors.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats General American Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

