HC Wainwright Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $42.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

