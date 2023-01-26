HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

HBT Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.49 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

