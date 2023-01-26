Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hays Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HAYPY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

