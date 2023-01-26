Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hays Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:HAYPY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
About Hays
