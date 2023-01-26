Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

HAFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,507,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

