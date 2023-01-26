Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 195,533 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock remained flat at $40.03 on Thursday. 3,651,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

