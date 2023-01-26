Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $193,639,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Halliburton by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,172,000 after acquiring an additional 927,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 212,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

