Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,580,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,442,511 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.
Haleon Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
