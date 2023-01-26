H2O DAO One Day Volume Tops $202,648.55 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and $202,648.55 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00407852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.44 or 0.28628237 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00588213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

