H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

FUL stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

In other H.B. Fuller news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $2,297,638.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $2,297,638.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $996,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

