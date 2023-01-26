Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70. 890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.38.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.