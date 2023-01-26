Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 241.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

