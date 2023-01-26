Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.21.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $401.90 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

