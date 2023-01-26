Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $443,401.08 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,588.42 or 0.11219789 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00405021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.03 or 0.28429511 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00588378 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
