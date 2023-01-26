Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

