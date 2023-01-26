Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.