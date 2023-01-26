Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $236.22 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $236.22 million and $6.42 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00405134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,557.14 or 0.28437431 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00589510 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.