GoldMining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
GoldMining Trading Down 0.8 %
GLDG opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
