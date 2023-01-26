GoldMining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for GoldMining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

GLDG opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoldMining by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 628,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GoldMining by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,677,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 418,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

