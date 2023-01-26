Goldfinch Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.31 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $375,573.93 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.49 or 0.28341840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588792 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,842,575 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

