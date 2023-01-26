Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock remained flat at $27.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 578,168 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.