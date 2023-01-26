Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 3,496.4% in January

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 3,496.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $39.91.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
