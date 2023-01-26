Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,098. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

