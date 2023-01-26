Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.