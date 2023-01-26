Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

