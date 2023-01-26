Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Get Global X China Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.