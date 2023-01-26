Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 8910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Global Partners by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

