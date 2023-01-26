Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.57 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.572 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Global Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Global Partners Stock Up 8.6 %

GLP opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Partners by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

