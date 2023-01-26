Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Shares Up 2.7%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 8,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 38,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Global Helium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

