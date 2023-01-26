Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,670 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $132.32.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

