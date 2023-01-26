Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,575 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 760,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,650,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

NXPI opened at $174.10 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

