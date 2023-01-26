Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,501 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 1.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $243.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

