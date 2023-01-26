Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

