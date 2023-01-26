Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,010 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $112.79.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

