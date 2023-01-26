Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Trading Up 2.4 %

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.40.

ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

