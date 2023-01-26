Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $488.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.77.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

