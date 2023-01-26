Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.53 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.