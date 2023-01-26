Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

