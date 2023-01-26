Glenview Trust Co Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

BA stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

