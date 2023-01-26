Glenview Trust Co Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

