Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $300.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.