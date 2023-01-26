Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $132.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

