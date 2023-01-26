Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 18,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

