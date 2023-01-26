Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.34% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,248.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

