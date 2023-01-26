Glenview Trust Co Acquires 261 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $178.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

