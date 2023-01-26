Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,294 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 531.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

