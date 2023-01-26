Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.50% of Ingevity worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

