Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.