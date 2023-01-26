Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 29,348 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.55% of Commvault Systems worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

