Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 30,354 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.33% of Portland General Electric worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.