Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.42 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,659 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.88% of Stewart Information Services worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
