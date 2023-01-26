Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

KTB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 85,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

