Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,499 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.29% of Macy’s worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,482. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.